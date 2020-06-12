/
2 bedroom apartments
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ramona, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Ramona
4 Units Available
Shadow Glen
140 14th St, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
782 sqft
Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
737 D St
737 D Street, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
730 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom available on 6/1/2020 - located in the 700 block of D St in Ramona. Newly installed roof with spacious backyard. Plenty of parking on both sides of cottage. Just a block away from Main St.
Results within 10 miles of Ramona
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
963 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Carmel Mountain
17 Units Available
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
893 sqft
Just off the Ted Williams Pkwy, I-15 and I-56. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, business center, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
992 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Rancho Bernardo
17 Units Available
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
969 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at Camino Bernardo Beautiful and Spacious Floor Plans in the Award Winning Poway Unified School District The Villas at Camino Bernardo offers gracious apartment homes in a resort style community in a beautifully landscaped
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Poway
4 Units Available
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
975 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with large kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a grilling station, playground and laundry center on-site. Near Poway Community Park. Close to I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Rancho Penasquitos
16 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1227 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Poway
5 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Central Escondido
1 Unit Available
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1029 sqft
This incredible community is minutes from area shopping and amenities. On-site gym, pool and grilling area. Extra storage provided. Newly renovated community with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 04:24pm
Rancho Bernardo
11 Units Available
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
928 sqft
Interior features include walk-in closets, separate dens and dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies. Close to the San Diego Liberal Arts Academy and Highland Ranch Elementary School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Midway
18 Units Available
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
968 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Poway
17 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
858 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Kit Carson
12 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1109 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Midway
4 Units Available
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Oak Hill offers 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Escondido, CA. Tucked into a hillside between Highway 78 and Interstate 15, Oak Hill is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Security deposit $450.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
East Grove
12 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
999 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Poway
8 Units Available
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Near Poway Road, I-15, and Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course. On-site amenities include laundry facilities and pool. Cable-ready apartments feature dining room, walk-in closets, a balcony or yard, heating, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12242-A Paseo Lucido
12242 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
12242-A Paseo Lucido Available 07/15/20 ***NEW LISTING: Spacious end unit with views*** - Beautifully updated end unit condo in Fairway Vistas. Great curb appeal with landscaping maintained by HOA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
475 N Midway Dr 148
475 North Midway Drive, Escondido, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
2 Bed room, 2 Bath condo, gated community w/ pool - Property Id: 296641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296641 Property Id 296641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841789)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
11840 Caminito Ronaldo #228
11840 Caminito Ronaldo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1080 sqft
Bernardo Pines 2 BR, 2 BA condo. 1080 sq. ft. No age restrictions. - Appealing upper level condominium nestled in a park like setting among mature pine trees.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1043 sqft
17627 Pomerado Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15462 olde hwy 80
15462 Olde Highway 80, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Duplex - Property Id: 275052 For rent 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex in el cajon city. Spacious front and backyard 2 personal parkings washer and dryer hook ups. This units were 100% remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
16839 Dominican Dr.
16839 Dominican Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
16839 Dominican Dr. Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2 Bed Home - This home has been completely updated! Tile floors, fresh paint, granite counters, and a large master with two walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17456 Fairlie Rd
17456 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1209 sqft
17456 Fairlie Rd Available 06/19/20 Updated 2Bed/ 2Bath Condo In Rancho Bernardo Includes:Garage/Cable/Water/Trash! - Large single level condo in RB w/ 1 Car Garage.
