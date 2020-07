Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom available on 11/22/2019 - located in the 700 block of D St in Ramona. It has a fenced yard with plenty of parking and is just a block away from Main St. Newly painted, along with newly installed ceiling fans, and a new AC/Heater!



(RLNE5342464)