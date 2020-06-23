732 F Street

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is available for rent. Very close to Collier Park, Ramona Elementary, and Montecito High School. Restaurants and shopping close by on Main Street.



Carpet in the living room and bedrooms with vinyl floors in the kitchen, dining room, laundry room, and bathroom. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Residents will need to supply their own refrigerator. Laundry hooks up available for electric dryer. Dishwasher space and hook up available in the kitchen. Low maintenance yard with a few palm trees, two fruit trees, and other small shrubs. The yard is not fully fenced. Off-street parking available in the driveway.



Residents responsible for all utilities. Up to 2 pets allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/776393

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each adult must submit a separate application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/35427cca-e80a-4f74-b101-32ab45d11105



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.