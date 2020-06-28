All apartments in Ramona
Find more places like 2355.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
2355
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

2355

2355 San Diego Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2355 San Diego Avenue, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautiful, remodel spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 155453

Grove Terrace Apartments offers the ideal environment for an active lifestyle with carefully planned amenities to ensure a new adventure for in apartment home living. Ideally located, we are closed to regional and local shopping centers, schools, restaurants, theaters, medical and military facilities.
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartments!!
Special Features:
Frost-Free Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Vertical Blinds, Separate Dining Area, Ceiling Fan, Spacious Closet Space.
Community Features:
Sparkling Pool, 2 Laundry Centers, Easy Access to trolley,Near bus line, On-site Management, Skilled maintenance, Close to the Beach.
For more information about our apartments please come visit us at
2345 Grove Avenue
San Diego CA 92154
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155453p
Property Id 155453

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5147257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 have any available units?
2355 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 2355 have?
Some of 2355's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 currently offering any rent specials?
2355 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 pet-friendly?
No, 2355 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramona.
Does 2355 offer parking?
No, 2355 does not offer parking.
Does 2355 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 have a pool?
Yes, 2355 has a pool.
Does 2355 have accessible units?
No, 2355 does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2355 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

Ramona 2 BedroomsRamona 3 Bedrooms
Ramona Apartments with BalconyRamona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ramona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAIndian Wells, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College