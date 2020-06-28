Amenities

Beautiful, remodel spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 155453



Grove Terrace Apartments offers the ideal environment for an active lifestyle with carefully planned amenities to ensure a new adventure for in apartment home living. Ideally located, we are closed to regional and local shopping centers, schools, restaurants, theaters, medical and military facilities.

Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartments!!

Special Features:

Frost-Free Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Vertical Blinds, Separate Dining Area, Ceiling Fan, Spacious Closet Space.

Community Features:

Sparkling Pool, 2 Laundry Centers, Easy Access to trolley,Near bus line, On-site Management, Skilled maintenance, Close to the Beach.

For more information about our apartments please come visit us at

2345 Grove Avenue

San Diego CA 92154

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155453p

Property Id 155453



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5147257)