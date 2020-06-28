All apartments in Ramona
Find more places like 2224 San Diego Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
2224 San Diego Ave
Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:17 AM

2224 San Diego Ave

2224 San Diego Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2224 San Diego Avenue, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available now with a 6 month lease to start. Located in a small residential neighborhood with schools from elementary to high school nearby. It is a short drive to Main St. for shopping and businesses. The property is fenced with a gate at driveway. The house is a ranch style floor plan. The carpet and vinyl floors are just over 2 years old. Central HVAC and a wood fireplace for cooling/heating. Kitchen appliances provided will be the stove(2 yrs old) and dishwasher: no appliances will be maintained. Residents must bring their own refrigerator. Laundry hook-ups in the 2-car garage for use with residents' laundry machines. There is a storage shed outside for residents to use. This property is on septic with a leach field by the driveway. Residents are responsible for all utilities: SDG&E, water, trash, and propane. They will also be responsible for maintaining the yard/landscaping. Pets allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www Rently com and use the link below to Self Tour Now:
www.(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1118795
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
youtube com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2zeichn

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.5x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 San Diego Ave have any available units?
2224 San Diego Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 2224 San Diego Ave have?
Some of 2224 San Diego Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 San Diego Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2224 San Diego Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 San Diego Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 San Diego Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2224 San Diego Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2224 San Diego Ave offers parking.
Does 2224 San Diego Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 San Diego Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 San Diego Ave have a pool?
No, 2224 San Diego Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2224 San Diego Ave have accessible units?
No, 2224 San Diego Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 San Diego Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 San Diego Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 San Diego Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2224 San Diego Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

Ramona 2 BedroomsRamona 3 Bedrooms
Ramona Apartments with BalconyRamona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ramona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAIndian Wells, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College