Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home on a cul-de-sac. One bedroom is downstairs. The kitchen is spacious and is open to the family room. There's a separate dining area and living room. The laundry room is indoors. The back yard has an in-ground swimming pool. The rent includes pool service. There's a 3 car garage. This house is sparkling clean and ready for move in.



Owner pays for pool service.



(RLNE4727588)