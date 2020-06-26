Amenities

1248 Ledesma Ln Available 07/26/19 Stunning 4BR 3BA Immaculate Home + Office. Laminate Wood Floors. Clean Country Living! - Distinguished custom home with laminate wood flooring boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a very roomy office. Great-room flows from kitchen to living and dining with ample space for entertaining. Attractive granite on top of a beautiful two-tier island, serves as kitchen on one side, and comfortable seating-for-6 on the other. Semi-formal dining area accommodates a full-sized table for large gatherings. Master bedroom retreat is a sanctuary for sleeping and relaxing. Enjoy a pristine landscape in front and a lush lawn and gas fire pit in the fenced backyard. Clip roses from the many varieties that grace the yard, and relax on the covered patios off the great room and the master bedroom. Home sits in a quiet, manicured neighborhood just minutes from all that the quaint town of Ramona has to offer. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!



Contact John Boruff, CalDRE#01857648, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.



