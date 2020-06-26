All apartments in Ramona
Find more places like 1248 Ledesma Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
1248 Ledesma Ln
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1248 Ledesma Ln

1248 Ledesma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1248 Ledesma Lane, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
e-payments
garage
1248 Ledesma Ln Available 07/26/19 Stunning 4BR 3BA Immaculate Home + Office. Laminate Wood Floors. Clean Country Living! - Distinguished custom home with laminate wood flooring boasts 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a very roomy office. Great-room flows from kitchen to living and dining with ample space for entertaining. Attractive granite on top of a beautiful two-tier island, serves as kitchen on one side, and comfortable seating-for-6 on the other. Semi-formal dining area accommodates a full-sized table for large gatherings. Master bedroom retreat is a sanctuary for sleeping and relaxing. Enjoy a pristine landscape in front and a lush lawn and gas fire pit in the fenced backyard. Clip roses from the many varieties that grace the yard, and relax on the covered patios off the great room and the master bedroom. Home sits in a quiet, manicured neighborhood just minutes from all that the quaint town of Ramona has to offer. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal!

Contact John Boruff, CalDRE#01857648, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE5019887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Ledesma Ln have any available units?
1248 Ledesma Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 1248 Ledesma Ln have?
Some of 1248 Ledesma Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Ledesma Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Ledesma Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Ledesma Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1248 Ledesma Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramona.
Does 1248 Ledesma Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1248 Ledesma Ln offers parking.
Does 1248 Ledesma Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1248 Ledesma Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Ledesma Ln have a pool?
No, 1248 Ledesma Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Ledesma Ln have accessible units?
No, 1248 Ledesma Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Ledesma Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 Ledesma Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1248 Ledesma Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1248 Ledesma Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

Ramona 2 BedroomsRamona 3 Bedrooms
Ramona Apartments with BalconyRamona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ramona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAIndian Wells, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College