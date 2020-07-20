115 6Th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Modern 2005 building, July 1st move in gets rent credit of $300. No Stairs Wheel chair access home. Private 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Down Town Ramona. Single level living. A force Air Cooling and heating system, private balcony. Gated parking. Laundry on site, very well maintained home and complex. Large living space, large bathroom. All one level easy no stairs into the home from where you park. Amazing location and home. Please call Steve today to set a private tour and find out when open.