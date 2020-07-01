All apartments in Ramona
Find more places like 1030 Etcheverry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
1030 Etcheverry Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1030 Etcheverry Street

1030 Etcheverry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1030 Etcheverry Street, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1030 Etcheverry Street Available 04/01/20 Beautiful House on Large Lot in Ramona - 3 Bedroom 2 bath property in Ramona with newer upgrades. Available 4/1.

Pets negotiable.

Water and gardener provided by owner.

For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein

(RLNE5644457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Etcheverry Street have any available units?
1030 Etcheverry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
Is 1030 Etcheverry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Etcheverry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Etcheverry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Etcheverry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramona.
Does 1030 Etcheverry Street offer parking?
No, 1030 Etcheverry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Etcheverry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Etcheverry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Etcheverry Street have a pool?
No, 1030 Etcheverry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Etcheverry Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 Etcheverry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Etcheverry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Etcheverry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Etcheverry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Etcheverry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

Ramona 2 BedroomsRamona 3 Bedrooms
Ramona Apartments with BalconyRamona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ramona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAIndian Wells, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College