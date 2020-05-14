659 Ocean View

Amenities
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting and flooring!
Enjoy your private deck, private laundry area with plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator included. Association pool and spa.
HOA move in fee
water/sewer/trash paid
Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
30lb limit for pets. Approved pets will require additional security deposit.
Shared 2-car garage and community mailbox.
(RLNE5697109)