Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

659 Ocean View

659 Ocean View Drive · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 659 Ocean View · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting and flooring!
Enjoy your private deck, private laundry area with plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator included. Association pool and spa.

HOA move in fee

water/sewer/trash paid

Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

30lb limit for pets. Approved pets will require additional security deposit.

Shared 2-car garage and community mailbox.

(RLNE5697109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Ocean View have any available units?
659 Ocean View has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 659 Ocean View have?
Some of 659 Ocean View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Ocean View currently offering any rent specials?
659 Ocean View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Ocean View pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Ocean View is pet friendly.
Does 659 Ocean View offer parking?
Yes, 659 Ocean View does offer parking.
Does 659 Ocean View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Ocean View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Ocean View have a pool?
Yes, 659 Ocean View has a pool.
Does 659 Ocean View have accessible units?
No, 659 Ocean View does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Ocean View have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 Ocean View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 659 Ocean View have units with air conditioning?
No, 659 Ocean View does not have units with air conditioning.
