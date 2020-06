Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub internet access furnished

Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Enjoy the peaceful complex surrounded by palm trees, and take in the stunning ocean and island views right from the balcony! Kick your shoes off and sink into the comfy couch or take your lounging to the pool and spa located right below the unit! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and are separated by the full bathroom. This unit rents month-to-month. Call now for availability! Cable and internet would be a tenant responsibility. Tenant would need to call Spectrum directly to set up service at move in. All other utilities are paid by owners.



HOA move in fee $75.00



50$ a month flat utility



