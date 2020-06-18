2584 Rudder Avenue

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light.
Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool!
It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.
Tenant pays electric, water, phone and cable.
