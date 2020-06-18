All apartments in Port Hueneme
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

2584 Rudder Avenue

2584 Rudder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2584 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light.

Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool!

It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.

Tenant pays electric, water, phone and cable.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2584 Rudder Avenue have any available units?
2584 Rudder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Hueneme, CA.
What amenities does 2584 Rudder Avenue have?
Some of 2584 Rudder Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2584 Rudder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2584 Rudder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 Rudder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2584 Rudder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 2584 Rudder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2584 Rudder Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2584 Rudder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2584 Rudder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 Rudder Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2584 Rudder Avenue has a pool.
Does 2584 Rudder Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2584 Rudder Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2584 Rudder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2584 Rudder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2584 Rudder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2584 Rudder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
