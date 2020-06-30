All apartments in Pomona
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2410 N. Towne Ave #9

2410 Towne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo for lease in gated community. - Come take a look at this Two bedroom Two Full Bathroom condo for lease located in the gated community of Courtyard Village. Condo located close to the community pool and offers a detached two car garage. Unit includes indoor laundry with washer and dryer included! Bedrooms and living room feature carpet that was recently shampooed and sanitized. The kitchen offers tile counter tops and flooring. Condo does come with the following appliances; stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator!!

Condo is shown by appointment only.
To set up an appointment to view this property please text or email Donicia Romero at (951) 536-7419
donicia@lrsrm.com DRE#01948917

Rental Requirement's:
$42 Screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.
Combined Gross Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent.
Security Deposit is based on the results of the credit score, combined with the verifiable income and rental history.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at www.lrsrm.com click available rentals, scroll to the property and click apply.

(RLNE5172406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 have any available units?
2410 N. Towne Ave #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 have?
Some of 2410 N. Towne Ave #9's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 N. Towne Ave #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 is pet friendly.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 offer parking?
Yes, 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 offers parking.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 have a pool?
Yes, 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 has a pool.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 have accessible units?
No, 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 N. Towne Ave #9 does not have units with air conditioning.

