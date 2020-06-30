2410 N. Towne Ave #9.

Amenities

Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo for lease in gated community. - Come take a look at this Two bedroom Two Full Bathroom condo for lease located in the gated community of Courtyard Village. Condo located close to the community pool and offers a detached two car garage. Unit includes indoor laundry with washer and dryer included! Bedrooms and living room feature carpet that was recently shampooed and sanitized. The kitchen offers tile counter tops and flooring. Condo does come with the following appliances; stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator!!



Condo is shown by appointment only.

To set up an appointment to view this property please text or email Donicia Romero at (951) 536-7419

donicia@lrsrm.com DRE#01948917



Rental Requirement's:

$42 Screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

Combined Gross Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent.

Security Deposit is based on the results of the credit score, combined with the verifiable income and rental history.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at www.lrsrm.com click available rentals, scroll to the property and click apply.



