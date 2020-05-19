109 Oakvue Road

Amenities

Garden setting 3 bedroom and 1 bath, freshly painted and move in ready. Tons of charm, lower level unit. It is a triplex, away from the road. Private Patio with an amazingly beautiful shared yard. Including a shared laundry area.



Close to shopping, dining, BART, freeway access and fantastic downtown Pleasant Hill!



* Minimum one year lease at $2495 and $2695 security deposit

* This property does not accept dogs - 1 cat is okay with additional deposit and screening.

* Water, Garbage and gas are included in rent

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Owner provides yard service.



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION

BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055



Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE 02021557

(925) 658-1415 ext. 6 or

Marc Smith ext. 9



Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



