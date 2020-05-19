All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:39 PM

109 Oakvue Road

109 Oakvue Road · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Poets Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Garden setting 3 bedroom and 1 bath, freshly painted and move in ready. Tons of charm, lower level unit. It is a triplex, away from the road. Private Patio with an amazingly beautiful shared yard. Including a shared laundry area.

Close to shopping, dining, BART, freeway access and fantastic downtown Pleasant Hill!

* Minimum one year lease at $2495 and $2695 security deposit
* This property does not accept dogs - 1 cat is okay with additional deposit and screening.
* Water, Garbage and gas are included in rent
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Owner provides yard service.

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION
BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055

Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE 02021557
(925) 658-1415 ext. 6 or
Marc Smith ext. 9

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Oakvue Road have any available units?
109 Oakvue Road has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 Oakvue Road currently offering any rent specials?
109 Oakvue Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Oakvue Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Oakvue Road is pet friendly.
Does 109 Oakvue Road offer parking?
No, 109 Oakvue Road does not offer parking.
Does 109 Oakvue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Oakvue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Oakvue Road have a pool?
No, 109 Oakvue Road does not have a pool.
Does 109 Oakvue Road have accessible units?
No, 109 Oakvue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Oakvue Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Oakvue Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Oakvue Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Oakvue Road does not have units with air conditioning.
