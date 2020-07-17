All apartments in Placer County
4479 Garden Bar Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

4479 Garden Bar Road

4479 Garden Bar Road · (916) 899-4751
Location

4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA 95648

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4479 Garden Bar Road · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has a remodeled secondary home.
2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent.

Property is gated, approx. a 10 minute drive to Lincoln city center. Home has a wood burning stove, private backyard small area fenced for pets? Raised Garden beds, year round NID water. Central heat, storage shed. Home comes with washer/dryer/fridge/dishwasher, microwave, electric stove and oven.

Very private 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd home in the Lincoln Foothills on a 10 acre Gated Country Estate. Super Clean home has been remodeled with new kitchen, new bathrooms all new flooring and paint. This home offers a large private back yard with a covered deck, raised planter beds for your own garden and fenced area for your pets.

Utilities Included are water, sewer, garbage and yes Electricity!

Just minutes to Downtown Lincoln and HWY 65
This home will be available .

(RLNE2761465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

