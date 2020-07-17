4479 Garden Bar Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has a remodeled secondary home.

2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent.



Property is gated, approx. a 10 minute drive to Lincoln city center. Home has a wood burning stove, private backyard small area fenced for pets? Raised Garden beds, year round NID water. Central heat, storage shed. Home comes with washer/dryer/fridge/dishwasher, microwave, electric stove and oven.



Very private 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd home in the Lincoln Foothills on a 10 acre Gated Country Estate. Super Clean home has been remodeled with new kitchen, new bathrooms all new flooring and paint. This home offers a large private back yard with a covered deck, raised planter beds for your own garden and fenced area for your pets.



Utilities Included are water, sewer, garbage and yes Electricity!



Just minutes to Downtown Lincoln and HWY 65

This home will be available



