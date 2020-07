Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator ceiling fan microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Auburn with easy freeway access and within walking distance of old town Auburn. Our quiet and serene apartment community has some beautiful foothill vistas. Foothill living, but still a close commute to Sacramento and other valley cities.



We have large 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 2 bedroom townhomes with all of the apartment amenities included: central heat/air, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, reserved parking, laundry facility and swimming pool.