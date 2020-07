Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible key fob access

Union Place Apartments offers spacious, new two and three bedroom apartment homes and presents a beautiful place for you to put down roots and make your home in North Orange County. The city of Placentia located in North Orange County and offers a small town feeling with an excellent unified school district and a revitalized downtown area offering excellent restaurants, city parks and easy access to business and Universities.Our unique homes offer expansive open kitchens with state of the art appliances and generous space to lounge and play. All homes have private garages, full size washers and dryers, granite counter tops and high end interior appointments. As a resident of our community you can take advantage of our state of the art fitness facility, play zone for children and private pool and barbecue area. Come home and connect with the lifestyle you deserve at Union Place.