577 El Cabrillo

Amenities
Beautiful, spacious Criterion Single Level townhome, 2 bedroom 1 bath, 950 sq. feet, with 2 car detached garage. This pristine condominium
has laminated wood floor through livingroom and dining area. Central air conditioning with ceiling fans in bedrooms and livingroom.
Mirrored closet doors in bedroom. Plenty of cabinetry through kitchen with pantry. Gorgeous slate rock gas burning fireplace adorns the
livingroom. New free standing gas range oven included. Property has private patio which includes gas burning barbeque. Laundry hookup in
garage includes gas washer and dryer. Common area amenities include use of community pool, spa and clubhouse. Award winning schools
in Placentia School District. Walking distance to El Dorado High School, Wagner Elementary and Kramer Middle School.
In close proximity to Cal State University at Fullerton and Brea Mall. Many fine restaurants in area. Easy access to all major freeways.