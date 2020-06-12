All apartments in Placentia
577 El Cabrillo

Location

577 El Cabrillo, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, spacious Criterion Single Level townhome, 2 bedroom 1 bath, 950 sq. feet, with 2 car detached garage. This pristine condominium
has laminated wood floor through livingroom and dining area. Central air conditioning with ceiling fans in bedrooms and livingroom.
Mirrored closet doors in bedroom. Plenty of cabinetry through kitchen with pantry. Gorgeous slate rock gas burning fireplace adorns the
livingroom. New free standing gas range oven included. Property has private patio which includes gas burning barbeque. Laundry hookup in
garage includes gas washer and dryer. Common area amenities include use of community pool, spa and clubhouse. Award winning schools
in Placentia School District. Walking distance to El Dorado High School, Wagner Elementary and Kramer Middle School.
In close proximity to Cal State University at Fullerton and Brea Mall. Many fine restaurants in area. Easy access to all major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 El Cabrillo have any available units?
577 El Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 577 El Cabrillo have?
Some of 577 El Cabrillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 El Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
577 El Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 El Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 577 El Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 577 El Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 577 El Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 577 El Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 577 El Cabrillo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 El Cabrillo have a pool?
Yes, 577 El Cabrillo has a pool.
Does 577 El Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 577 El Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 577 El Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 577 El Cabrillo does not have units with dishwashers.
