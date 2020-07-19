413 Arapaho Place

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the first to enjoy the completely remodeled interior of this wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in quaint Placentia Neighborhood. The extensive upgrades start with a completely remodeled kitchen including brand new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, tile flooring, crown moldings, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances (including a new 5-Burner Gas Range). The Living room, Dining Room, Family Room and 4 large Bedrooms, have been freshly painted and feature new laminate flooring, recessed LED lighting and new window coverings. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an area of Orange County known for its great schools, numerous city parks and friendly neighborhoods. Easy access to major freeways and convenient to great shopping and dining. This home is truly a must see!