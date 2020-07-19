All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 413 Arapaho Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
413 Arapaho Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

413 Arapaho Place

413 Arapaho Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

413 Arapaho Place, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first to enjoy the completely remodeled interior of this wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in quaint Placentia Neighborhood. The extensive upgrades start with a completely remodeled kitchen including brand new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, tile flooring, crown moldings, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances (including a new 5-Burner Gas Range). The Living room, Dining Room, Family Room and 4 large Bedrooms, have been freshly painted and feature new laminate flooring, recessed LED lighting and new window coverings. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an area of Orange County known for its great schools, numerous city parks and friendly neighborhoods. Easy access to major freeways and convenient to great shopping and dining. This home is truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Arapaho Place have any available units?
413 Arapaho Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 413 Arapaho Place currently offering any rent specials?
413 Arapaho Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Arapaho Place pet-friendly?
No, 413 Arapaho Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 413 Arapaho Place offer parking?
No, 413 Arapaho Place does not offer parking.
Does 413 Arapaho Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Arapaho Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Arapaho Place have a pool?
No, 413 Arapaho Place does not have a pool.
Does 413 Arapaho Place have accessible units?
No, 413 Arapaho Place does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Arapaho Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Arapaho Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Arapaho Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Arapaho Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles