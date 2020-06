Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Spacious, Detached 4 Bedrooms with 3.5 Baths Home close to Cal State University Fullerton.

Large Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room on First Floor. Master Bedroom and 2 Bedrooms, Laundry Room, on the Second Floor. One Large Bedroom with Walk In Closet and One Full Bath with Loft on the 3rd Floor. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access; Nice Quiet Corner unit with Front Yard. Easy access to 57 Fwy and 91 Fwy. Please call Grace for appointment to see. (626) 278-5715.