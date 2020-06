Amenities

This private detached studio apartment has been recently renovated with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, upgraded flooring and new windows, All utilities are included. This is a small 400 square foot studio apartment with a private enclosed patio area. No laundry facilities on site. Maximum occupancy is 2 people. Driveway and or street parking. No pets. No smoking. Available immediately.