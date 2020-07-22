All apartments in Placentia
1482 Avenida Alvarado

Location

1482 Avenida Alvarado, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 Bdrm/1.5 Bath Completely Upgraded Townhome in Placentia - Townhome located in Criterion Townhome community of Placentia.
This home has been completely updated throughout!!
-Open downstairs floor-plan including living room, dining room, half bath, and kitchen with new wood laminate flooring and new custom paint.
-Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets w/soft close drawer sliders, recessed lighting, and large pantry closet.
-Central heating and air w/new ducting.
-Upstairs includes three bedrooms with new carpet and custom paint.
-Upstairs bathroom w/new wood laminate flooring, vanity, toilet, and tiled bath enclosure.
-Master bedroom includes attached powder room w/additional closet space.
-Detached two car garage w/auto opener.
-Laundry hookups
-Patio area

Community includes lush greenbelt spaces, community pool and club house.
*HOA fee included in monthly rent

Resident pays water, trash, gas, and electric.

(RLNE5210671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Avenida Alvarado have any available units?
1482 Avenida Alvarado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 Avenida Alvarado have?
Some of 1482 Avenida Alvarado's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Avenida Alvarado currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Avenida Alvarado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Avenida Alvarado pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Avenida Alvarado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1482 Avenida Alvarado offer parking?
Yes, 1482 Avenida Alvarado offers parking.
Does 1482 Avenida Alvarado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 Avenida Alvarado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Avenida Alvarado have a pool?
Yes, 1482 Avenida Alvarado has a pool.
Does 1482 Avenida Alvarado have accessible units?
No, 1482 Avenida Alvarado does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Avenida Alvarado have units with dishwashers?
No, 1482 Avenida Alvarado does not have units with dishwashers.
