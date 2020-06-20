1242 ATHENS AVE

Amenities

Placentia - 3 bedroom House for Lease - New windows & Central Air - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features over 1440 sq.ft of living space and has a spacious living room with large bay windows and over looks the front courtyard, adjacent dinning room leads to the open kitchen with tiled counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry, dishwasher, disposal, new stainless sink and electric range. The kitchen opens up to the family room with fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. French doors lead out to the patio and backyard and is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining. Backyard has fruit trees and wraps around to the front courtyard. Large master bedroom with bath has a new shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with new verticals. New high energy dual pane windows through out, New paint thru-out, scraped ceilings, Central A/C, and a 2 car attached garage with remotes. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and easy access to the 91 and 57 fwy. Rents include gardener & trash.



A small dog is negotiable with extra deposit.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Gross combined income should exceed $8000/mo.

Must have good credit.



For more information, or to setup a showing: email or call



714-378-1418 ext.11



Thank you for looking.



Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4377073)