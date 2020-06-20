All apartments in Placentia
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1242 ATHENS AVE

1242 Athens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Athens Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Placentia - 3 bedroom House for Lease - New windows & Central Air - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features over 1440 sq.ft of living space and has a spacious living room with large bay windows and over looks the front courtyard, adjacent dinning room leads to the open kitchen with tiled counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry, dishwasher, disposal, new stainless sink and electric range. The kitchen opens up to the family room with fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. French doors lead out to the patio and backyard and is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining. Backyard has fruit trees and wraps around to the front courtyard. Large master bedroom with bath has a new shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with new verticals. New high energy dual pane windows through out, New paint thru-out, scraped ceilings, Central A/C, and a 2 car attached garage with remotes. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and easy access to the 91 and 57 fwy. Rents include gardener & trash.

A small dog is negotiable with extra deposit.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Gross combined income should exceed $8000/mo.
Must have good credit.

For more information, or to setup a showing: email or call

714-378-1418 ext.11

Thank you for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4377073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 ATHENS AVE have any available units?
1242 ATHENS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 ATHENS AVE have?
Some of 1242 ATHENS AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 ATHENS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1242 ATHENS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 ATHENS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 ATHENS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1242 ATHENS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1242 ATHENS AVE offers parking.
Does 1242 ATHENS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 ATHENS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 ATHENS AVE have a pool?
No, 1242 ATHENS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1242 ATHENS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1242 ATHENS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 ATHENS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 ATHENS AVE has units with dishwashers.

