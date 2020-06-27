1231 N Vecino Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous home built in 2015 in a great gated community. High ceilings, Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and big island. Kitche is open to dinning and spacious living room. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Three additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom, His and Her closets and dual sinks. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom. Laundry Room upstairs with hookups. Very clean and all rooms are very bright. Ready to move in!