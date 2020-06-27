All apartments in Placentia
1231 N Vecino Lane

1231 N Vecino Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1231 N Vecino Ln, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous home built in 2015 in a great gated community. High ceilings, Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and big island. Kitche is open to dinning and spacious living room. One bedroom downstairs with full bath. Three additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom, His and Her closets and dual sinks. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom. Laundry Room upstairs with hookups. Very clean and all rooms are very bright. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 N Vecino Lane have any available units?
1231 N Vecino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 1231 N Vecino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1231 N Vecino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 N Vecino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1231 N Vecino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1231 N Vecino Lane offer parking?
No, 1231 N Vecino Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1231 N Vecino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 N Vecino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 N Vecino Lane have a pool?
No, 1231 N Vecino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1231 N Vecino Lane have accessible units?
No, 1231 N Vecino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 N Vecino Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 N Vecino Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 N Vecino Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 N Vecino Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
