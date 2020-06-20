1132 Athens Avenue

Amenities

A well maintained, clean three bedroom, single-story home located in the beautiful city of Placentia. It features a very spacious floor plan with excellent lighting, laminate flooring, cherry cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. There is a nice large yard with patio space that can be accessed from family room as well as all bedrooms. This wonderful home is on a corner lot in a quiet and in a highly desirable neighborhood. Walking distance to Morse Elementary School; Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District.