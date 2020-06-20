All apartments in Placentia
1132 Athens Avenue
1132 Athens Avenue

1132 Athens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Athens Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A well maintained, clean three bedroom, single-story home located in the beautiful city of Placentia. It features a very spacious floor plan with excellent lighting, laminate flooring, cherry cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. There is a nice large yard with patio space that can be accessed from family room as well as all bedrooms. This wonderful home is on a corner lot in a quiet and in a highly desirable neighborhood. Walking distance to Morse Elementary School; Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Athens Avenue have any available units?
1132 Athens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
Is 1132 Athens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Athens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Athens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Athens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1132 Athens Avenue offer parking?
No, 1132 Athens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Athens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Athens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Athens Avenue have a pool?
No, 1132 Athens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Athens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1132 Athens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Athens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Athens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Athens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Athens Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
