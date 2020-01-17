103 W. Leland Road

Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities

3 Bedrooms/2 Baths Beautiful Hardwood Floors - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and over 1900 square feet of living space. The features include open kitchen with dining area, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, No Garage



Applicant must have gross household income 3 times higher than the rental rate and pass criminal background/rental history verification. FICO of 650 or higher preferred. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Monthly landscaping included. Tenant must have Renters insurance with 300k Liability



Apply online at www.BestProperty4u.com.



Please call Deborah Diaz to schedule a viewing 925-268-0077

Monday thru Friday 10am to 5pm

DRE# 01956703



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5483047)