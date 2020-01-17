All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

103 W. Leland Road

103 West Leland Road · (925) 268-0077
Location

103 West Leland Road, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 W. Leland Road · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms/2 Baths Beautiful Hardwood Floors - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and over 1900 square feet of living space. The features include open kitchen with dining area, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, No Garage

Applicant must have gross household income 3 times higher than the rental rate and pass criminal background/rental history verification. FICO of 650 or higher preferred. No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Monthly landscaping included. Tenant must have Renters insurance with 300k Liability

Apply online at www.BestProperty4u.com.

Please call Deborah Diaz to schedule a viewing 925-268-0077
Monday thru Friday 10am to 5pm
DRE# 01956703

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 W. Leland Road have any available units?
103 W. Leland Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
Is 103 W. Leland Road currently offering any rent specials?
103 W. Leland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 W. Leland Road pet-friendly?
No, 103 W. Leland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 103 W. Leland Road offer parking?
No, 103 W. Leland Road does not offer parking.
Does 103 W. Leland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 W. Leland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 W. Leland Road have a pool?
No, 103 W. Leland Road does not have a pool.
Does 103 W. Leland Road have accessible units?
No, 103 W. Leland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 103 W. Leland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 W. Leland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 W. Leland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 W. Leland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
