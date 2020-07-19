All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9321 Cosgrove Street

9321 Cosgrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

9321 Cosgrove Street, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
El Rancho

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Clean! Adorable traditional home. Located on 2 cudesacs, this home is 2 normal sized bedrooms, with a huge sunken family room that is often used as the Master Bedroom or Mother-In-Law set up (possible 3rd bedroom). Gleaming hardwood floors, fresh professional paint interior, and all new window covers on order. Fenced rear yard, 2 car attached garage with direct access into the house. Newer built in microwave, newer bathroom vanity, electric fixtures and water closet. Breezy french doors off the family room. Very pretty house, nice neighbors with a great vibe is a perfect choice for someone who wants walking distance to elementary and or high schools, state of the art Smith Park with it's 4 baseball diamonds, soccer fields, and 2 tot lots and walking paths. There is also a swimming pool at the park, and the library is just across the street. Owner pays trash and gardener. Credit report and applications for all occupants 17 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Cosgrove Street have any available units?
9321 Cosgrove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 9321 Cosgrove Street have?
Some of 9321 Cosgrove Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Cosgrove Street currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Cosgrove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Cosgrove Street pet-friendly?
No, 9321 Cosgrove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 9321 Cosgrove Street offer parking?
Yes, 9321 Cosgrove Street offers parking.
Does 9321 Cosgrove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9321 Cosgrove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Cosgrove Street have a pool?
Yes, 9321 Cosgrove Street has a pool.
Does 9321 Cosgrove Street have accessible units?
No, 9321 Cosgrove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Cosgrove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9321 Cosgrove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9321 Cosgrove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9321 Cosgrove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
