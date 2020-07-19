9321 Cosgrove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities playground pool garage

Clean! Adorable traditional home. Located on 2 cudesacs, this home is 2 normal sized bedrooms, with a huge sunken family room that is often used as the Master Bedroom or Mother-In-Law set up (possible 3rd bedroom). Gleaming hardwood floors, fresh professional paint interior, and all new window covers on order. Fenced rear yard, 2 car attached garage with direct access into the house. Newer built in microwave, newer bathroom vanity, electric fixtures and water closet. Breezy french doors off the family room. Very pretty house, nice neighbors with a great vibe is a perfect choice for someone who wants walking distance to elementary and or high schools, state of the art Smith Park with it's 4 baseball diamonds, soccer fields, and 2 tot lots and walking paths. There is also a swimming pool at the park, and the library is just across the street. Owner pays trash and gardener. Credit report and applications for all occupants 17 and over.