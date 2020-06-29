All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

8939 Gallatin Road

8939 Gallatin Road · No Longer Available
Location

8939 Gallatin Road, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WONDERFUL END UNIT(only 1 common wall). Spacious 2 story 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome located in the Brightonwood Town Home's gated community. This unit features high ceilings, a gas fireplace, a master suite, and a walk-in closet. Plenty of storage space. 2-car attached garage. Private Patio is perfect for BBQ or planting. Well-Kept community swimming pool, spa, and gazebo. Minutes away from 605, 60 and 5 Freeway. Close to all entertainments & shopping(nearby the Montebello Town Center Mall and Whittier Narrows Park). A lot of open spaces and ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8939 Gallatin Road have any available units?
8939 Gallatin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 8939 Gallatin Road have?
Some of 8939 Gallatin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 Gallatin Road currently offering any rent specials?
8939 Gallatin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 Gallatin Road pet-friendly?
No, 8939 Gallatin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 8939 Gallatin Road offer parking?
Yes, 8939 Gallatin Road offers parking.
Does 8939 Gallatin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8939 Gallatin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 Gallatin Road have a pool?
Yes, 8939 Gallatin Road has a pool.
Does 8939 Gallatin Road have accessible units?
No, 8939 Gallatin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 Gallatin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8939 Gallatin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8939 Gallatin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8939 Gallatin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
