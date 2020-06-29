8939 Gallatin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

WONDERFUL END UNIT(only 1 common wall). Spacious 2 story 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome located in the Brightonwood Town Home's gated community. This unit features high ceilings, a gas fireplace, a master suite, and a walk-in closet. Plenty of storage space. 2-car attached garage. Private Patio is perfect for BBQ or planting. Well-Kept community swimming pool, spa, and gazebo. Minutes away from 605, 60 and 5 Freeway. Close to all entertainments & shopping(nearby the Montebello Town Center Mall and Whittier Narrows Park). A lot of open spaces and ample parking.