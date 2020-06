Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a Pool, is Family ready. Upgraded bathrooms and Kitchen. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet and upgraded Master Bathroom. Kitchen is in the center of the home with open sight lines. Gated front porch and covered back yard patio with BBQ. Large Back yard has a pool and grass area.