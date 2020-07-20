All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:05 AM

6222 Pico Vista Road

6222 Pico Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Pico Vista Road, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly remodeled kitchen(1 year ago), newly added artificial turf, and front yard landscaping (2 months ago). Refrigerator, Washer & Gas Dryer comes with the home. Two car garage w/laundry room attached to the home. Backyard kitchen with mounted wall TV (included) for backyard entertainment.
Newly remodeled kitchen(1 year ago), newly added artificial turf, and front yard landscaping (2 months ago). Refrigerator, Washer & Gas Dryer comes with the home. Two car garage w/laundry room attached to the home. Backyard kitchen with mounted wall TV (included) for backyard entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Pico Vista Road have any available units?
6222 Pico Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 6222 Pico Vista Road have?
Some of 6222 Pico Vista Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Pico Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Pico Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Pico Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Pico Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Pico Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Pico Vista Road offers parking.
Does 6222 Pico Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Pico Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Pico Vista Road have a pool?
No, 6222 Pico Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Pico Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 6222 Pico Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Pico Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 Pico Vista Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Pico Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6222 Pico Vista Road has units with air conditioning.
