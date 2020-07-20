6222 Pico Vista Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Newly remodeled kitchen(1 year ago), newly added artificial turf, and front yard landscaping (2 months ago). Refrigerator, Washer & Gas Dryer comes with the home. Two car garage w/laundry room attached to the home. Backyard kitchen with mounted wall TV (included) for backyard entertainment.

Newly remodeled kitchen(1 year ago), newly added artificial turf, and front yard landscaping (2 months ago). Refrigerator, Washer & Gas Dryer comes with the home. Two car garage w/laundry room attached to the home. Backyard kitchen with mounted wall TV (included) for backyard entertainment.