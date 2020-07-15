Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 4bedroom at Perris (Riverside, Moreno Valley) - Property Id: 110317



Four Bed, two and half Bath, two-story house in Perris. Available now. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious living room and family room. Inside laundry. Carpet on all upstair bedrooms, tile and wood floor downstair. Nice patio and backyard. Two-car attached garage parking. Central A/C and heating. Quiet, peaceful and friendly neighborhood. Near shopping, schools and FWY 215. Non-smoker only, credit check. Small pet OK. One-year lease, Rent $2100/month. Please text to 626-345-8822, including your email address to receive rental application. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we accept application to do prequalification and show the house to prequalified applicants by appointment. For your safety, mask is required when seeing the house. IT IS AN UNFURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT, FURNITURE ETC IN THE PHOTOS ARE NOT INCLUDED. Address: 476 Orca Ave, Perris.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110317

Property Id 110317



(RLNE5919357)