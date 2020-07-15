All apartments in Perris
476 Orca Ave.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

476 Orca Avenue, Perris, CA 92571
Central Perris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 4bedroom at Perris (Riverside, Moreno Valley) - Property Id: 110317

Four Bed, two and half Bath, two-story house in Perris. Available now. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious living room and family room. Inside laundry. Carpet on all upstair bedrooms, tile and wood floor downstair. Nice patio and backyard. Two-car attached garage parking. Central A/C and heating. Quiet, peaceful and friendly neighborhood. Near shopping, schools and FWY 215. Non-smoker only, credit check. Small pet OK. One-year lease, Rent $2100/month. Please text to 626-345-8822, including your email address to receive rental application. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we accept application to do prequalification and show the house to prequalified applicants by appointment. For your safety, mask is required when seeing the house. IT IS AN UNFURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT, FURNITURE ETC IN THE PHOTOS ARE NOT INCLUDED. Address: 476 Orca Ave, Perris.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110317
Property Id 110317

(RLNE5919357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

