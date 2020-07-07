All apartments in Paramount
8420 2nd St

8420 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8420 2nd Street, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This completely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom home with 1,250 square feet will not last! Great curb appeal with wrought iron security fence surrounding front yard with pedestrian gate and sliding gate for vehicles and and additional gate behind that leads to additional parking, possible RV depending upon size! New "stone look" drive & walkways, which extend to side and backyards! Fresh stucco & paint on exterior. Beautiful landscaping. Fantastic interior with fresh paint, trim, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, outlets, light switches, 6 panel doors & fixtures throughout! New laminate flooring throughout except for kitchen, bathrooms & interior laundry room, which have tile! Kitchen has amazing cherry wood cabinetry, stainless steel sink and faucet with pull out sprayer and granite counter tops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 2nd St have any available units?
8420 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 8420 2nd St have?
Some of 8420 2nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8420 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 8420 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 8420 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 8420 2nd St offers parking.
Does 8420 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 2nd St have a pool?
No, 8420 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8420 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 8420 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

