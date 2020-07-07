8420 2nd St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This completely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom home with 1,250 square feet will not last! Great curb appeal with wrought iron security fence surrounding front yard with pedestrian gate and sliding gate for vehicles and and additional gate behind that leads to additional parking, possible RV depending upon size! New "stone look" drive & walkways, which extend to side and backyards! Fresh stucco & paint on exterior. Beautiful landscaping. Fantastic interior with fresh paint, trim, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, outlets, light switches, 6 panel doors & fixtures throughout! New laminate flooring throughout except for kitchen, bathrooms & interior laundry room, which have tile! Kitchen has amazing cherry wood cabinetry, stainless steel sink and faucet with pull out sprayer and granite counter tops!