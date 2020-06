Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage hot tub

WelCome Home to this Downey Lakes Townhome This charming Townhome comes with spacious floor plan in Downey Lakes gated community. Central heat and air, fireplace in living room, attached tow-car garage, inside laundry room. This complex offers a BBQ area and spa. All it needs is you