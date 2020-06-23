All apartments in Paramount
Last updated April 10 2019

7021 Alondra Blvd. #26

7021 Alondra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome Located in a Lovely Gated Community - Now Leasing! Amazing townhome located in a gated, well maintained community that features lush grounds, an in-ground spa, outdoor rec area and gated access to the unit and 2 car attached garage with remote opener. The home features two large bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings large closets and recently remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom and en-suite bathroom features dual vanity sinks, a walk-in closet and a separate shower and toilet area. The main floor boasts an upgraded, open kitchen that features maple veneered cabinets, granite counters, and comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave oven and a dishwasher. The living/dining room features 15 ft high vaulted ceilings, atrium windows and a large patio door that opens the the front patio. There is a two car attached garage that includes a washer & dryer as well as ample storage shelving an closet The townhome is located within walking distance to several parks and recreation sites with a variety of activities and is close to all major freeways.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4639354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

