6822 Alondra Blvd. #34
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

6822 Alondra Blvd. #34

6822 Alondra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6822 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 Available 06/17/19 Upgraded Condo Now Leasing! - This gorgeous ground floor condo at Homestead Condominium Community features a recently upgraded kitchen boasting bright and spacious cabinets, appliances, a breakfast bar and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen opens to a spacious living area with a large sliding glass door, which leads to the huge balcony. A fresh and colorful paint scheme throughout the unit compliments the many recent upgrades, along with a large master suite and spacious bathroom and large wardrobe closets. The gated building amenities include 2 gated parking spaces with a pool, spa, sun deck and more. Located near Alondra & Orange.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3380905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 have any available units?
6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 have?
Some of 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 currently offering any rent specials?
6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 is pet friendly.
Does 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 offer parking?
Yes, 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 offers parking.
Does 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 have a pool?
Yes, 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 has a pool.
Does 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 have accessible units?
No, 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 has units with dishwashers.
