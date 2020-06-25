Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

6822 Alondra Blvd. #34 Available 06/17/19 Upgraded Condo Now Leasing! - This gorgeous ground floor condo at Homestead Condominium Community features a recently upgraded kitchen boasting bright and spacious cabinets, appliances, a breakfast bar and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen opens to a spacious living area with a large sliding glass door, which leads to the huge balcony. A fresh and colorful paint scheme throughout the unit compliments the many recent upgrades, along with a large master suite and spacious bathroom and large wardrobe closets. The gated building amenities include 2 gated parking spaces with a pool, spa, sun deck and more. Located near Alondra & Orange.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



