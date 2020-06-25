All apartments in Paramount
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

6306 Rancho Parada Road

6306 Rancho Parada Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Rancho Parada Rd, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Live and flourish at Cinta Azul, a wonderful place to call home. Once an historic equestrian community, Cinta Azul offers a true blue ribbon lifestyle. This home, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms is 1,787(appx.) Sq. Ft. reveals comfort inside and out. Open concept floor plans offer modern style and convenience. Cooking in the gourmet kitchen is a treat with Samsung stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and custom all wood cabinets. The spa-inspired master suites include walk-in showers, dual vanities and large walk-in closets. In the City of Paramount, you’ll be conveniently situated between Orange and Los Angeles Counties and have close access to the 710, 91, 105 and 405 freeways for work and play. Welcome to a dream come true, artfully crafted living within reach. Welcome to Cinta Azul.
Call John Kelly for a private showing...949-233-5574

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Rancho Parada Road have any available units?
6306 Rancho Parada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Rancho Parada Road have?
Some of 6306 Rancho Parada Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Rancho Parada Road currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Rancho Parada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Rancho Parada Road pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Rancho Parada Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 6306 Rancho Parada Road offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Rancho Parada Road offers parking.
Does 6306 Rancho Parada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Rancho Parada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Rancho Parada Road have a pool?
No, 6306 Rancho Parada Road does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Rancho Parada Road have accessible units?
No, 6306 Rancho Parada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Rancho Parada Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 Rancho Parada Road has units with dishwashers.
