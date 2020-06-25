6306 Rancho Parada Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Live and flourish at Cinta Azul, a wonderful place to call home. Once an historic equestrian community, Cinta Azul offers a true blue ribbon lifestyle. This home, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms is 1,787(appx.) Sq. Ft. reveals comfort inside and out. Open concept floor plans offer modern style and convenience. Cooking in the gourmet kitchen is a treat with Samsung stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and custom all wood cabinets. The spa-inspired master suites include walk-in showers, dual vanities and large walk-in closets. In the City of Paramount, you’ll be conveniently situated between Orange and Los Angeles Counties and have close access to the 710, 91, 105 and 405 freeways for work and play. Welcome to a dream come true, artfully crafted living within reach. Welcome to Cinta Azul.

Call John Kelly for a private showing...949-233-5574