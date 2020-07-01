All apartments in Paramount
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

15923 Georgia Avenue

15923 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15923 Georgia Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute Single Story Two Bedroom, One Bath Home. This home features, New Laminated Water Proof Flooring throughout, Dual Pane Windows, Freshly Painted Interior, and New Ceiling Fans. Kitchen was upgraded with Stainless Steel Sink, Granite Counter Tops, Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Bathroom has a New Vanity, New Toilet and Standup Shower. You have your own Carport attached to your House. Private entrance through back of property and Gated for in front and at back entrance. Your washer and dryer should fit in the kitchen, so bring your measurements. Conveniently located within walking distance to Shopping and Restaurants. You really must see to appreciate it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15923 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
15923 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 15923 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 15923 Georgia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15923 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15923 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15923 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15923 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 15923 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15923 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 15923 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15923 Georgia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15923 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 15923 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15923 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15923 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15923 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15923 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

