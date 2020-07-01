15923 Georgia Avenue

Amenities

Cute Single Story Two Bedroom, One Bath Home. This home features, New Laminated Water Proof Flooring throughout, Dual Pane Windows, Freshly Painted Interior, and New Ceiling Fans. Kitchen was upgraded with Stainless Steel Sink, Granite Counter Tops, Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Bathroom has a New Vanity, New Toilet and Standup Shower. You have your own Carport attached to your House. Private entrance through back of property and Gated for in front and at back entrance. Your washer and dryer should fit in the kitchen, so bring your measurements. Conveniently located within walking distance to Shopping and Restaurants. You really must see to appreciate it!