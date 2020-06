15396 El Camino Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST.



QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...



LOOKING FOR A NICE PERSON SOMEONE TO RENT MY ADDITION FULLY PERMIT SOMEONE THAT WILL GIVE ME NO DRAMA AND WILL RESPECT MY HOME..



**NO DRUGS OR PARTING ALLOWED IN OR AROUND THE HOUSE**



YOU HAVE YOUR OWN ENTERENCE!!!!!



VERY QUIET AND REPECTFUL PLENTY OF PARKING AS WELL.



GREAT CLEAN LOCATION HURRY GOING TO GO FAST!!!!



WE ARE

CLOSE TO THE 91, 710, 105, 605 FWY

CLOSE TO ON RAMPS BUT FAR ENOUGH YOU DONT HEAR THE FWY NOISE...

CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN LA

CLOSE TO LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE AND LONG BEACH PINE

CLOSE TO GREAT LOCAL FOOD MARKETS AND FAST FOOD AREA

CLOSE TO LOCAL SHOPPING MALLS



LOOKING FOR A PERSON THAT WILL RESPECT MY HOME WITH NO PARTING, NO DRUG ALLOWED....

Andy

562-313-2532

Hablo espanol



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/15396-el-camino-ave-paramount-ca-90723-usa/ac0bfd09-5f24-4ed0-893a-685c3d5cda79



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832302)