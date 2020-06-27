All apartments in Paramount
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:44 PM

15357 Manzana Avenue

15357 Manzana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15357 Manzana Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Cul-de-sac property ready to move in. Fresh Interior Paint through out the house. Double pane windows. Central A/C and Heating. Granite counter tops on Kitchen. Walking distance to schools, parks, Drive-In Theater and Easy Access to freeways.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15357 Manzana Avenue have any available units?
15357 Manzana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 15357 Manzana Avenue have?
Some of 15357 Manzana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15357 Manzana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15357 Manzana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15357 Manzana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15357 Manzana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15357 Manzana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15357 Manzana Avenue offers parking.
Does 15357 Manzana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15357 Manzana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15357 Manzana Avenue have a pool?
No, 15357 Manzana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15357 Manzana Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 15357 Manzana Avenue has accessible units.
Does 15357 Manzana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15357 Manzana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
