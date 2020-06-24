All apartments in Paramount
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15345 Hunsaker Avenue

15345 Hunsaker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15345 Hunsaker Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You are home! Welcome to this beautifully remodeled and upgraded town home located in a secure private community. Enjoy two master bedrooms each with its own full bath and private balcony. This perfect town home has an attached 2 car garage with in-door washer and dryer hook ups. The open floor plan is great for cooking and entertaining guests at the same time. Community features a large fresh and heated pool along with a Jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15345 Hunsaker Avenue have any available units?
15345 Hunsaker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 15345 Hunsaker Avenue have?
Some of 15345 Hunsaker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15345 Hunsaker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15345 Hunsaker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15345 Hunsaker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15345 Hunsaker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 15345 Hunsaker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15345 Hunsaker Avenue offers parking.
Does 15345 Hunsaker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15345 Hunsaker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15345 Hunsaker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15345 Hunsaker Avenue has a pool.
Does 15345 Hunsaker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15345 Hunsaker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15345 Hunsaker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15345 Hunsaker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
