15345 Hunsaker Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723 Paramount
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You are home! Welcome to this beautifully remodeled and upgraded town home located in a secure private community. Enjoy two master bedrooms each with its own full bath and private balcony. This perfect town home has an attached 2 car garage with in-door washer and dryer hook ups. The open floor plan is great for cooking and entertaining guests at the same time. Community features a large fresh and heated pool along with a Jacuzzi.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
