All apartments in Paramount
Home
Paramount, CA
14512 San Jose Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14512 San Jose Ave.
14512 San Jose Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
14512 San Jose Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home In Paramount - Beautiful home in a great neighborhood close by freeways and good schools. Open House Sunday December 23, 2018 from 2pm-5pm.
(RLNE4587296)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14512 San Jose Ave. have any available units?
14512 San Jose Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paramount, CA
.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Paramount Rent Report
.
Is 14512 San Jose Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14512 San Jose Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14512 San Jose Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14512 San Jose Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 14512 San Jose Ave. offer parking?
No, 14512 San Jose Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 14512 San Jose Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14512 San Jose Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14512 San Jose Ave. have a pool?
No, 14512 San Jose Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14512 San Jose Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14512 San Jose Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14512 San Jose Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14512 San Jose Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14512 San Jose Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14512 San Jose Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
