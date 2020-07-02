All apartments in Paramount
14032 Orizaba Ave. #A

14032 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14032 Orizaba Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

Clean and Cozy 3 bedroom (with bonus room) 2.5 bath Condo! - This is a Tri-Level Condo, Three (3) Bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bathroom plus Den in Paramount with Stove, Carpets, Blinds, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double-Car Garage w/ Opener, Central Air, Water & Trash is Paid, No Pets Please.

CALL US TODAY!!

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A have any available units?
14032 Orizaba Ave. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A have?
Some of 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A currently offering any rent specials?
14032 Orizaba Ave. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A pet-friendly?
No, 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A offer parking?
Yes, 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A offers parking.
Does 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A have a pool?
No, 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A does not have a pool.
Does 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A have accessible units?
No, 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 14032 Orizaba Ave. #A does not have units with dishwashers.

