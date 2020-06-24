13704 Grant Avenue

Amenities

Are you looking for San Francisco corporate housing? You dont have to settle on a space that doesnt meet your needs. This housing offers beautiful surroundings and an outstanding location in Telegraph Hill. It is fully-furnished and CHBO certified, so you know youre getting the top amenities for your relocation or business trip into the city.



This one-bedroom condo has 700 square feet of space where you can kick your feet up during your stay in the area. The neighborhood is known for being welcoming to locals as well as travelers. It includes plenty of restaurants and cafes, a few independent bookstores, and if you look closely, you may see bits of the beatnik era that used to make up the area.



This furnished condo in Telegraph Hill comes with parking included, but its also in an excellent spot for those who prefer to walk or bike around. You can reach Coit Tower or the Transamerica Pyramid in just a few minutes, head off to the local markets and museums, or relax in Washington Square Park with residents of the area.



Being downtown, this San Francisco corporate housing leaves you minutes away from places like the Ferry Building and Fishermans Wharf. You can reach the airport in half an hour by car or head to the Central Business District in only a short drive.



You might think that this would be a loud and bustling condo since its located right near Russian Hill, Chinatown, and Embarcadero, but thats not true. This property is in a quiet and tranquil neighborhood where you can relax. The condo is on a tree-lined street and offers a private lobby when you step inside.



This furnished condo in Telegraph Hill is a duplex with a colorful style that is mixed with modern, clean lines for a dynamic aesthetic. Youll have access to a living room with an office, a sunken dining room, an entertainment center with a fireplace, and a professional kitchen with lots of storage.



The bedroom has tons of light from the windows and offers a comfortable bed and artwor