Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:37 PM

144 Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palos Verdes Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2312 Chelsea Road
2312 Chelsea Road, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1786 sqft
This home is situtated on one of the most picturesque streets in the heart of the Lunada Bay neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates. It was remodeled throughout approx.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
505 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3519 sqft
View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1641 Via Arriba
1641 Via Arriba, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2411 sqft
Welcome to exclusive living with inescapable views in the private hillside of Malaga Cove, Palos Verdes Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Paseo De La Playa
103 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
800 sqft
Total remodel with fantastic ocean view. Very best Riviera location, quiet, yet right across from Miramar Park and Torrance beach. Upper end unit , only one common wall.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28223 Ridgepoint Court
28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1950 sqft
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Great Torrance 2 Bdrm - Property Id: 226267 Recently renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom offers it all. Kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, new stainless steel stove, built in washer/dryer.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
4002 W 234th Street
4002 West 234th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1516 sqft
s you pull up to the property in this quiet residential area, you will first notice the big grassy front yard and inviting porch for relaxing on a weekend afternoon.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30057 Via Victoria
30057 Via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,999
5557 sqft
Private and Gated Mediterranean Style home with beautiful ocean and Catalina views. Boasting approx. 5,550 SF living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, office and a theatre.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30187 Via Rivera
30187 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1974 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled, Ocean View Home awaits the discerning renter. Great curb appeal with paver stone driveway and nicely landscaped yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5325 Bayridge Road
5325 Bayridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1243 sqft
Turn-key small house with breathtaking unobstructed ocean view, expansive queen’s necklace view stretching from the beach cities all the way to Malibu; PV golf course accents the blue ocean with lush greenery, Angeles Mountain provides perfect

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Country Hills
1 Unit Available
3249 Whiffletree Lane
3249 Whiffletree Lane, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2072 sqft
VIEW, VIEW, elegant style in this four bedroom, three bath (one new) contemporary home, 2065 sq.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas
4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1604 sqft
Beautiful, remodeled single family home in Hollywood Riveria for rent. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, lovingly updated for the pickiest tenant. Family kitchen opens to dining area and back yard deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
209 Calle Mayor
209 Calle Mayor, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1566 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS!!! Welcome to Village Palos Verdes, located in highly desirable lower Riviera - just a short walk to the beach, bike bath, hiking trails, and some of the best restaurants in the Riviera Village.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
165 Paseo De Las Delicias
165 Paseo De Las Delicas, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1306 sqft
Bright and charming 3 bedroom 2 bath on a quiet street in lower Hollywood Riviera; short walk to beach, shops and restaurants. Two car garage and large rear yard area.
Results within 5 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,477
1375 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palos Verdes Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

