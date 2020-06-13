Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

148 Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA with balcony

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1305 Via Romero
1305 Via Romero, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
4002 sqft
1305 Via Romero Available 07/01/20 FOUR BEDROOM HOME PALOS VERDES ESTATES OCEAN VIEW HOME! - Come live the dream in this gorgeous Lunada Bay home nestled in the exceptional coastal lifestyle of Palos Verdes Estates.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1205 Granvia Altamira
1205 Granvia Altamira, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3391 sqft
Introducing this immaculate five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the quiet, family-friendly Monte Malaga neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
517 Palos Verdes Drive W
517 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
2896 sqft
Jaw dropping Views !!! Spectacular, Magnificent, Take your breath away 200 degree, up close, feel it views, the minute you step in the front door.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
3301 Palos Verdes Drive N
3301 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3499 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the coveted neighborhood of Valmonte. Breathtaking curb appeal. This home will "wow" you. Conveniently located within minutes to the beach, Malaga Cove Plaza, and easy off the hill access.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2312 Chelsea Road
2312 Chelsea Road, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1786 sqft
This home is situtated on one of the most picturesque streets in the heart of the Lunada Bay neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates. It was remodeled throughout approx.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1405 Via Arco
1405 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5875 sqft
Beautiful home located in the best part of Palos Verdes Estate. Most private, resort-like, beautiful view with tennis court. Park-like back yard with swimming pool, outdoor BBQ area and open patio area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2405 Via Carrillo
2405 Via Carrillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
2417 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a quiet, family friendly Lunada Bay neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
505 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3519 sqft
View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1709 Via Zurita
1709 Via Zurita, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1773 sqft
Lunada Bay.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2136 Via Estudillo
2136 Via Estudillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
3100 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of Palos Verdes Intermediate School, this wonderful ocean view home is ready for immediate occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5917 Armaga Spring Road
5917 Armaga Spring Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1071 sqft
Welcome home to this top-floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of tranquil Palos Verdes! This clean and spacious condo includes a private balcony and both bedrooms have attached bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30523 Rue De La Pierre
30523 Rue De La Pierre, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
2647 sqft
Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
23930 Los Codona Ave #217
23930 Los Codona Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1042 sqft
Large Quiet 2bd/2ba condo with gated garage parking - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/fdntTDPr9CQ Utilities including cable, water, and trash Large 2bd/2ba Quiet top floor condo with 2 side-by-side parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
3142 Newton St F304
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit F304 Available 06/13/20 Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5611 Riviera Way
5611 Riviera Way, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1564 sqft
Welcome to this charming, beach inspired Hollywood Riviera home. This 3 BR, 2 BA home offers a open floor plan, newly painted kitchen cabinets, granite counters, recessed ceiling lights, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
43 Hilltop Circle
43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1913 sqft
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palos Verdes Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

