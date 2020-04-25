71 Valmonte Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Cozy and charming bungalow with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, located across from a lovely neighborhood park! The living room, dining room, kitchen and spacious deck overlook the scenic canyon and serene PVE parkland to the rear of the property. Two bedrooms and a full bath are also on the main floor. Downstairs features another bedroom and 3/4 bath, family room with sliding doors leading to the backyard, and laundry room. A detached two-car garage has extra storage above accessed by pull-down stairs. Conveniently located near PVPUSD's acclaimed schools, PV Golf and Tennis Clubs, horse trails, jogging and bike paths, and public transportation, this great home has it all!