Palos Verdes Estates, CA
71 Valmonte Plaza
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

71 Valmonte Plaza

71 Valmonte Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

71 Valmonte Plaza, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Cozy and charming bungalow with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, located across from a lovely neighborhood park! The living room, dining room, kitchen and spacious deck overlook the scenic canyon and serene PVE parkland to the rear of the property. Two bedrooms and a full bath are also on the main floor. Downstairs features another bedroom and 3/4 bath, family room with sliding doors leading to the backyard, and laundry room. A detached two-car garage has extra storage above accessed by pull-down stairs. Conveniently located near PVPUSD's acclaimed schools, PV Golf and Tennis Clubs, horse trails, jogging and bike paths, and public transportation, this great home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Valmonte Plaza have any available units?
71 Valmonte Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 71 Valmonte Plaza have?
Some of 71 Valmonte Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Valmonte Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
71 Valmonte Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Valmonte Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 71 Valmonte Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 71 Valmonte Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 71 Valmonte Plaza offers parking.
Does 71 Valmonte Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Valmonte Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Valmonte Plaza have a pool?
No, 71 Valmonte Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 71 Valmonte Plaza have accessible units?
No, 71 Valmonte Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Valmonte Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Valmonte Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Valmonte Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Valmonte Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
