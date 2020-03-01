All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
609 Via Del Monte
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

609 Via Del Monte

609 Via Del Monte · No Longer Available
Location

609 Via Del Monte, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Queen's Necklace View for Lease. This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in Malaga Cove is the perfect setting for a family who wants to enjoy the most sought after view in Palos Verdes Estates. Close to Malaga Cove Plaza this location is minutes away from both Palos Verdes Golf & Tennis Club, as well as the Beach Club and walking path to RAT Beach. The home is newly painted inside and out and the bathrooms have been renovated recently. There is an enclosed patio accessed from the lower level family room. New Washer/Dryer is also located on the lower level. The terms of the lease are flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Via Del Monte have any available units?
609 Via Del Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 609 Via Del Monte have?
Some of 609 Via Del Monte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Via Del Monte currently offering any rent specials?
609 Via Del Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Via Del Monte pet-friendly?
No, 609 Via Del Monte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 609 Via Del Monte offer parking?
No, 609 Via Del Monte does not offer parking.
Does 609 Via Del Monte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Via Del Monte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Via Del Monte have a pool?
No, 609 Via Del Monte does not have a pool.
Does 609 Via Del Monte have accessible units?
No, 609 Via Del Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Via Del Monte have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Via Del Monte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Via Del Monte have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Via Del Monte does not have units with air conditioning.
