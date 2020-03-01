609 Via Del Monte

Amenities

Queen's Necklace View for Lease. This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in Malaga Cove is the perfect setting for a family who wants to enjoy the most sought after view in Palos Verdes Estates. Close to Malaga Cove Plaza this location is minutes away from both Palos Verdes Golf & Tennis Club, as well as the Beach Club and walking path to RAT Beach. The home is newly painted inside and out and the bathrooms have been renovated recently. There is an enclosed patio accessed from the lower level family room. New Washer/Dryer is also located on the lower level. The terms of the lease are flexible.