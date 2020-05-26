All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
505 Palos Verdes Drive W

505 Palos Verdes Drive West · (310) 698-2568
Location

505 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3519 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way. Just about every room in this house has a drop dead gorgeous view of Santa Monica Bay, straight up the surfline, encompassing The Queens Necklace, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles Basin/City, whitewater, surf crashing, night n day unstoppable, unblockable BIG View. The house is nicely updated, has everything you need, Den/Library, Eat in Kitchen w/French doors to beautiful Mediterranean outdoor stone Patio, very quiet, little to no road noise inside the home, private Courtyard, great for entertaining/indoor outdoor dining. Wood Floors, granite counters, lovely Master Bedroom and bath w/knockout views, beautiful fireplaces, two car garage/attached, lots of xtra parking in the semi circular driveway allowing e-z in and out to PVDW, ample rear yard, a bright and sunny house w/a lot of windows, great flowing floorpaln. This house has a "Happy Good Vibe"! Submit on Pets, thank you.

***One more thing, there is an entire living area on the lower level with it's own bath and seperate entrance, for live in's, home office, college rebounders, teenagers, ect. with sliding doors leading to rear yard, and of course big VIEWS********** Agents check notes in showing instructions for correct door location that works with key in supra box, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W have any available units?
505 Palos Verdes Drive W has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W have?
Some of 505 Palos Verdes Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Palos Verdes Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
505 Palos Verdes Drive W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Palos Verdes Drive W pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Palos Verdes Drive W is pet friendly.
Does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 505 Palos Verdes Drive W does offer parking.
Does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Palos Verdes Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W have a pool?
No, 505 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W have accessible units?
No, 505 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Palos Verdes Drive W has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have units with air conditioning.
