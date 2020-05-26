505 Palos Verdes Drive W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way. Just about every room in this house has a drop dead gorgeous view of Santa Monica Bay, straight up the surfline, encompassing The Queens Necklace, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles Basin/City, whitewater, surf crashing, night n day unstoppable, unblockable BIG View. The house is nicely updated, has everything you need, Den/Library, Eat in Kitchen w/French doors to beautiful Mediterranean outdoor stone Patio, very quiet, little to no road noise inside the home, private Courtyard, great for entertaining/indoor outdoor dining. Wood Floors, granite counters, lovely Master Bedroom and bath w/knockout views, beautiful fireplaces, two car garage/attached, lots of xtra parking in the semi circular driveway allowing e-z in and out to PVDW, ample rear yard, a bright and sunny house w/a lot of windows, great flowing floorpaln. This house has a "Happy Good Vibe"! Submit on Pets, thank you.



***One more thing, there is an entire living area on the lower level with it's own bath and seperate entrance, for live in's, home office, college rebounders, teenagers, ect. with sliding doors leading to rear yard, and of course big VIEWS********** Agents check notes in showing instructions for correct door location that works with key in supra box, thank you.