4104 Via Largavista
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

4104 Via Largavista

4104 via Largavista · No Longer Available
Location

4104 via Largavista, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4104 Via Largavista Available 08/31/19 - Wonderful, warm family home located on a highly desirable tree lined flat street in coveted VALMONTE neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates with fabulous award-winning Palos Verdes school district. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home includes fireplace, laundry room, large patio, grassy backyard and 2 car garage. Newly remodeled with brand new roof, all new copper plumbing, new garage door, refinished hardwood floors, new blinds, new light fixtures throughout, new vanity, complete new interior and exterior paint, washer, dryer, fridge included (but not guaranteed). Daytime (310) 378-1557 x 102 After Hours & Weekends 310-464-7460.

(RLNE1894986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Via Largavista have any available units?
4104 Via Largavista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 4104 Via Largavista have?
Some of 4104 Via Largavista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Via Largavista currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Via Largavista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Via Largavista pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Via Largavista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 4104 Via Largavista offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Via Largavista offers parking.
Does 4104 Via Largavista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 Via Largavista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Via Largavista have a pool?
No, 4104 Via Largavista does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Via Largavista have accessible units?
No, 4104 Via Largavista does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Via Largavista have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Via Largavista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Via Largavista have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Via Largavista does not have units with air conditioning.
