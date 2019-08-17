Amenities

4104 Via Largavista Available 08/31/19 - Wonderful, warm family home located on a highly desirable tree lined flat street in coveted VALMONTE neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates with fabulous award-winning Palos Verdes school district. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home includes fireplace, laundry room, large patio, grassy backyard and 2 car garage. Newly remodeled with brand new roof, all new copper plumbing, new garage door, refinished hardwood floors, new blinds, new light fixtures throughout, new vanity, complete new interior and exterior paint, washer, dryer, fridge included (but not guaranteed). Daytime (310) 378-1557 x 102 After Hours & Weekends 310-464-7460.



(RLNE1894986)