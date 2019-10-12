All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 3236 Via La Selva.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
3236 Via La Selva
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

3236 Via La Selva

3236 via La Selva · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3236 via La Selva, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Located in the coveted Grove section of Valmonte. Don't let this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,693 sq ft, corner lot home in Palos Verdes Estates slip away! Designed by Russ Barto, the home was well constructed with steel and style. The large front yard in this quiet neighborhood offers room for kids or pets to play. Enjoy a gorgeous open floor plan with sweeping hardwood floors and natural light throughout. High, beamed ceilings create an airy feeling on the interior while 2 crackling fireplaces keep it cozy as well. The chef's kitchen includes a Viking range with a grill, stacked Thermador oven, warming drawer and microwave, and a SubZero refrigerator. Dine in the formal dining room or on the spacious back patio, perfect for dining al fresco! Also on this level is a bedroom which can easily function as a guest's quarters or home office. A conveniently placed powder room is nearby. The other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite. Double doors open to the master retreat which features a large master bathroom with double sinks, a walk in shower and jetted tub just like the spa!This home also enjoys a laundry room with washer and dryer included, a 2 -car garage and extra parking in the long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Via La Selva have any available units?
3236 Via La Selva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 3236 Via La Selva have?
Some of 3236 Via La Selva's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Via La Selva currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Via La Selva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Via La Selva pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 Via La Selva is pet friendly.
Does 3236 Via La Selva offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Via La Selva offers parking.
Does 3236 Via La Selva have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Via La Selva offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Via La Selva have a pool?
No, 3236 Via La Selva does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Via La Selva have accessible units?
No, 3236 Via La Selva does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Via La Selva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Via La Selva has units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 Via La Selva have units with air conditioning?
No, 3236 Via La Selva does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles