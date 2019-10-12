3236 Via La Selva

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Located in the coveted Grove section of Valmonte. Don't let this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,693 sq ft, corner lot home in Palos Verdes Estates slip away! Designed by Russ Barto, the home was well constructed with steel and style. The large front yard in this quiet neighborhood offers room for kids or pets to play. Enjoy a gorgeous open floor plan with sweeping hardwood floors and natural light throughout. High, beamed ceilings create an airy feeling on the interior while 2 crackling fireplaces keep it cozy as well. The chef's kitchen includes a Viking range with a grill, stacked Thermador oven, warming drawer and microwave, and a SubZero refrigerator. Dine in the formal dining room or on the spacious back patio, perfect for dining al fresco! Also on this level is a bedroom which can easily function as a guest's quarters or home office. A conveniently placed powder room is nearby. The other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite. Double doors open to the master retreat which features a large master bathroom with double sinks, a walk in shower and jetted tub just like the spa!This home also enjoys a laundry room with washer and dryer included, a 2 -car garage and extra parking in the long driveway.